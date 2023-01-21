SANDWICH – A woman was injured after reportedly being pinned between a vehicle and a garage in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Deacon Path residence about 3 PM. The victim had been freed when EMTs arrived on scene. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Henry T. Wing School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich
January 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
