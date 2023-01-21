You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich

Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich

January 21, 2023

SANDWICH – A woman was injured after reportedly being pinned between a vehicle and a garage in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Deacon Path residence about 3 PM. The victim had been freed when EMTs arrived on scene. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Henry T. Wing School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

