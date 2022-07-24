You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman airlifted after being pinned under vehicle

July 23, 2022

MARSTONS MILLS – An elderly woman was seriously injured after reportedly being pinned under a vehicle around 7:30 PM Saturday evening in Marstons Mills. Rescuers responded to a Winding Cove Road location and determined the victim had been quickly extricated. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Cape Cod Airfield to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

