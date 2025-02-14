YARMOUTH – A woman was airlifted after an incident in Yarmouth around 1:30 PM Friday. According to reports the victim may have been run over by her vehicle on Hawes Run Road. She was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to a off-Cape trauma center for treatment of serious leg injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman airlifted after being struck by vehicle
February 14, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
