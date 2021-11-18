FALMOUTH – A woman was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet from a ladder. Rescuers responded to a Widgeon Road residence sometime after 3:30 PM Thursday, and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman airlifted after fall from ladder in Falmouth
November 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
