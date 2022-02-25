You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman airlifted after suffering reported accidental gunshot wound in Falmouth

Woman airlifted after suffering reported accidental gunshot wound in Falmouth

February 24, 2022

FALMOUTH – A woman was MedFlighted to a trauma center after reportedly suffering an accidental gunshot wound in Falmouth. The incident happened at a residence on Shore Street sometime after 10:30 PM. The victim was rushed to the helipad at Falmouth Hospital to meet the helicopter. Falmouth Police detectives are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

