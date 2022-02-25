FALMOUTH – A woman was MedFlighted to a trauma center after reportedly suffering an accidental gunshot wound in Falmouth. The incident happened at a residence on Shore Street sometime after 10:30 PM. The victim was rushed to the helipad at Falmouth Hospital to meet the helicopter. Falmouth Police detectives are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman airlifted after suffering reported accidental gunshot wound in Falmouth
February 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
