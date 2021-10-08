FALMOUTH – A woman was evaluated after reportedly falling into a storm drain in Falmouth sometime after 2 PM Friday. The incident happened along the Shining Sea Bike Trail near Chapoquoit Road. The victim was out of the drain before rescuers arrived and was evaluated for minor injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman evaluated after falling into storm drain along Falmouth bike trail
October 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
