You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated after Mashpee crash

Driver extricated after Mashpee crash

February 3, 2020

MASHPEE – Firefighters had to extricatate a driver after a traffic crash in Mashpee shortly around 11:45 AM. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Charles Street. A total of 3 ambulances were called to the scene. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 