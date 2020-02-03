MASHPEE – Firefighters had to extricatate a driver after a traffic crash in Mashpee shortly around 11:45 AM. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Charles Street. A total of 3 ambulances were called to the scene. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Driver extricated after Mashpee crash
February 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Trump Trial Closing Arguments Aim at Voters, History
- Dems Kick Off Iowa Caucuses Amid Worry Over Beating Trump
- Keyes Submits Testimony In Opposition To Sanctuary State
- Truro Transitioning to Electronic Counter for Voting
- Wareham Seeks Detachment from Cape Cod with New Slogan
- Fire Marshal Provides Safety Tips During Burn Awareness Week
- Leadership Cape Cod Begins 29th Community Leadership Institute
- Nantucket Historical Association Launches Online Catalog
- Falmouth Residents Give Thoughts to Selectmen Regarding Fire Department
- Chatham Seeking to Expand Summer Dog Walking Options
- Pennsylvania Groundhog Declares Early Spring ‘a Certainty’
- State Officials Taking Measures to Prevent Spread of New Virus, 1st Case Confirmed
- Duffy Health Center Announces New Medical Director