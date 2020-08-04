Woman facing charges after allegedly leaving child, dog in car in Wareham



WAREHAM – On Thursday, July 30, at about 3:00 p.m. Wareham Police responded to the Ocean State Job Lot for a report of a child left unattended in a vehicle for over 30 minutes. An adult guardian was finally located in the store, came outside, and was confronted by angry bystanders.

After an on-scene investigation it was determined a six year old child was with a female, who identified herself as a friend of child’s grandmother. The woman left the child in the car with a dog for an extended period. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) responded, and will continue the investigation. Officer Aaron Pacheco is summoning Catherine Nesbit (58), of Kennebunkport, Maine, to court for one count of reckless endangerment of a child. In addition she received a citation for leaving an unattended motor vehicle running. The child was not physically injured in the incident.

Chief John Walcek said, “I would like to thank the citizens who stepped up to assist the vulnerable child in this particular incident.”