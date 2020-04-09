Woman facing OUI charges after overnight crash in Oak Bluffs





OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police: This morning at about 1:18 a.m. Oak Bluffs Police and Fire-EMS responded to the round-a-bout at the intersection of Barnes Road and Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road for a single vehicle crash.

The female operator, whose first name is Francielle, was the sole occupant in the vehicle. Francielle told officers that she had been at a gathering with friends where she consumed alcohol. We’d like to remind everyone that during the current pandemic social distancing should be taken seriously, and you should never drink and drive.

Francielle was transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for apparent minor injuries. The vehicle sustained severe damage and it appeared that the use of a seatbelt and air bags were a factor in protecting Francielle.

Francielle will be criminally charged with OUI Alcohol, Unlicensed Operation, Marked Lanes, and Negligent Operation.