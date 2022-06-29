PROVINCETOWN – A woman reportedly fell overboard into the water from MacMillan Wharf sometime around 2:30 PM Wednesday. Harbormaster personnel were able to quickly assist the victim from the water. EMTs responded and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman falls overboard at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown
June 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
