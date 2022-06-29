You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman falls overboard at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown

Woman falls overboard at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown

June 29, 2022

Pilgrim Monument Webcam/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – A woman reportedly fell overboard into the water from MacMillan Wharf sometime around 2:30 PM Wednesday. Harbormaster personnel were able to quickly assist the victim from the water. EMTs responded and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.

