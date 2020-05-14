You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman injured after falling from tree in Truro

Woman injured after falling from tree in Truro

May 14, 2020

TRURO – A woman was injured after reportedly falling out of a tree in Truro late Thursday morning. Rescuers responded to a Hughes Road residence and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 