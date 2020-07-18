PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured after reportedly falling through an open hatch aboard a boat at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown around 4 PM Saturday. The incident happened on a Capt. John & Sons IV vessel that was reportedly being used as a passenger ferry to Plymouth. The victim was extricated and able to walk to a stretcher before being put in an ambulance and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by Tim Caldwell/CWN
Woman injured after falling through hatch aboard ship in Provincetown
July 18, 2020
