BARNSTABLE – A woman reportedly suffered leg injuries after apparently being run over by her own vehicle. It happened about 5 PM Monday at the Dunkin’ on Iyannough Road (Route 132). The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman injured after run over by own vehicle in Barnstable
August 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
