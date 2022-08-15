You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman injured after run over by own vehicle in Barnstable

Woman injured after run over by own vehicle in Barnstable

August 15, 2022

BARNSTABLE – A woman reportedly suffered leg injuries after apparently being run over by her own vehicle. It happened about 5 PM Monday at the Dunkin’ on Iyannough Road (Route 132). The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.

