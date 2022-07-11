YARMOUTH – A woman reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller late Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Yarmouth side of the Highbank Road bridge. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth DNR are investigating the incident.
Woman injured by boat propeller in Yarmouth
July 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
