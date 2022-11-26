You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman injured in car vs pole crash in Chatham

Woman injured in car vs pole crash in Chatham

November 26, 2022

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

CHATHAM – Around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Hyundai Sonata hit an Eversource pole on Crowell Road near Tip Cart Drive. The woman driving was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by the Chatham Fire and Rescue with unknown injuries. Chatham Police are handling the cause of the crash.

