CHATHAM – Around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Hyundai Sonata hit an Eversource pole on Crowell Road near Tip Cart Drive. The woman driving was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by the Chatham Fire and Rescue with unknown injuries. Chatham Police are handling the cause of the crash.
Woman injured in car vs pole crash in Chatham
November 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
