Woman injured in fall at breakwater in Provincetown



PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured after reportedly falling on the West End Breakwater in Provincetown about 7 PM Monday. Because the tide was dead low officials could not reach the scene by boat. Firefighters brought a stokes basket out to the scene about 3/4 of the way to Long Point. Meanwhile National Park Service Rangers and other fire personnel responded in all-terrain vehicles from Herring Cove over Long Point to get as close to the scene as possible. The victim was transported back to Herring Cove to meet the ambulance for transport to Cape Cod Hospital.