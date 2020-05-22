You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman injured in overnight rollover crash in Dennis

Woman injured in overnight rollover crash in Dennis

May 22, 2020

DENNIS – A woman was injured after her vehicle rolled over in Dennis overnight. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 AM on Route 6A near Scargo Hill Road. The victim was extricated and taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

