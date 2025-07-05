FALMOUTH – A woman was seriously injured after reportedly falling out of a vehicle in Falmouth. It happened sometime before 8:30 PM on Route 28 north of Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman seriously injured after reportedly falling out of vehicle on Route 28 in Falmouth
July 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
