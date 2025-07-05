You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman seriously injured after reportedly falling out of vehicle on Route 28 in Falmouth

Woman seriously injured after reportedly falling out of vehicle on Route 28 in Falmouth

July 4, 2025

FALMOUTH – A woman was seriously injured after reportedly falling out of a vehicle in Falmouth. It happened sometime before 8:30 PM on Route 28 north of Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 