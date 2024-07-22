YARMOUTH – A woman was seriously injured in a traffic crash in Yarmouth. The collision happened shortly before 1:30 AM on the exit 72 onramp from Willow Street to Route 6. The vehicle crashed into the woods and firefighters had to use chainsaws to reach the occupants. The seriously injured victim was taken to Cape Cod Gateway Airport and flown by MedFlight to an off-Cape trauma center. A second victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Woman seriously injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Yarmouth
July 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Gun Reform Bill Passes Through State House
- Davenport Foundation Announces 2024 Arts Funding
- Barnstable County’s AquiFund Sees Sharp Uptick In Loan Dispersals Over Year-Long Period
- Barnstable County Fair Returns To Cape Cod Fairgrounds On Monday
- Damaged Vineyard Wind Turbine Deteriorates Further
- Cape Cod Association Announces Annual Scholarships
- Cape Cod’s Fishhook Topography Makes it a Global Hotspot for Mass Strandings by Dolphins
- Massachusetts House Approves Bill to Boost Renewable Energy Efforts
- Sunday Journal – Sagamore Bridge Funding Finished, County Official Reacts
- UPDATE: Holtec Disappointed by MassDEP Denying Discharge Permit Request
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Reach Compromise Deal on Gun Bill
- Blade Collapse, New York Launch and New Jersey Research Show Uneven Progress of Offshore Wind
- Dennis Holding Meeting On Wastewater Plan