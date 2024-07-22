Woman seriously injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A woman was seriously injured in a traffic crash in Yarmouth. The collision happened shortly before 1:30 AM on the exit 72 onramp from Willow Street to Route 6. The vehicle crashed into the woods and firefighters had to use chainsaws to reach the occupants. The seriously injured victim was taken to Cape Cod Gateway Airport and flown by MedFlight to an off-Cape trauma center. A second victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.