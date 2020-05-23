You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman suffers serious burns after falling into fire pit in Sagamore

Woman suffers serious burns after falling into fire pit in Sagamore

May 22, 2020

SAGAMORE BEACH – A woman suffered serious burns after reportedly falling into a fire pit late Friday evening. It happened along the beach in the Sagamore Beach section of Bourne off Phillips Road. The victim was taken to the Ella F. Hoxie School on Williston Road to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a burn unit. Further details were not immediately available.

