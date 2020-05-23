SAGAMORE BEACH – A woman suffered serious burns after reportedly falling into a fire pit late Friday evening. It happened along the beach in the Sagamore Beach section of Bourne off Phillips Road. The victim was taken to the Ella F. Hoxie School on Williston Road to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a burn unit. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman suffers serious burns after falling into fire pit in Sagamore
May 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
