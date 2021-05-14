You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman suffers serious hand trauma at Wellfleet pizzeria

Woman suffers serious hand trauma at Wellfleet pizzeria

May 14, 2021

WELLFLEET – A woman suffered significant trauma to her hand at a local pizzeria shortly before 1 PM Friday afternoon. Rescuers were called to JB’s Pizza Bar & Grill on Route 6 and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Marconi Site to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

