Woman taken to hospital after rollover crash in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a rollover crash in Hyannis Saturday morning. The crash happened about 6:50 AM on Pitcher’s Way near Castlewood Circle. The vehicle ended up on its side after striking a utility pole. The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Utility crews were called to replace the pole. Traffic delays on Pitcher’s Way could persist while crews work. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.