You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman taken to hospital after rollover crash in Hyannis

Woman taken to hospital after rollover crash in Hyannis

April 8, 2023

HYANNIS – A woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a rollover crash in Hyannis Saturday morning. The crash happened about 6:50 AM on Pitcher’s Way near Castlewood Circle. The vehicle ended up on its side after striking a utility pole. The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Utility crews were called to replace the pole. Traffic delays on Pitcher’s Way could persist while crews work. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 