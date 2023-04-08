HYANNIS – A woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a rollover crash in Hyannis Saturday morning. The crash happened about 6:50 AM on Pitcher’s Way near Castlewood Circle. The vehicle ended up on its side after striking a utility pole. The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Utility crews were called to replace the pole. Traffic delays on Pitcher’s Way could persist while crews work. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Woman taken to hospital after rollover crash in Hyannis
April 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
