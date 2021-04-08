You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wood stove apparently cause of fire in a wall of Mashpee home

Wood stove apparently cause of fire in a wall of Mashpee home

April 7, 2021

MASHPEE – Firefighters were called to a Papnomett Road residence around 10:30 PM after smoke began filling the Cape style home. A fire had reportedly broken out in a wall behind a wood stove. Crews had to open the wall to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 