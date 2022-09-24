COTUIT – A wood stove reportedly caused a small fire at a residence in Cotuit around 11 AM Saturday. The homeowner on Eisenhower Drive had put out the fire before crews arrived. Officials checked to make sure the fire hadn’t gotten into the walls of the house. No injuries were reported.
Wood stove sparks small fire in Cotuit
September 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
