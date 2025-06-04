You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Work continues after large water main break causes low pressure, brown water in Yarmouth

Work continues after large water main break causes low pressure, brown water in Yarmouth

June 4, 2025

Yarmouth Police/CWN

YARMOUTHFrom Yarmouth Police: Due to a water main break at the intersection of Long Pond Dr. and Winslow Gray Rd., there is NO thru access on Long Pond Dr at that point. There is NO access to Long Pond Dr from Winslow Gray Rd.
**SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES**

11:30 PM update:
The intersection remains CLOSED and is NOT passable. This is a large water main break and it is expected the intersection will be closed for repairs into the morning hours.
**SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES**

__________
A number of residents have reported low pressure and/or a brownish color to their water.

