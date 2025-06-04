Work continues after large water main break causes low pressure, brown water in Yarmouth

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Due to a water main break at the intersection of Long Pond Dr. and Winslow Gray Rd., there is NO thru access on Long Pond Dr at that point. There is NO access to Long Pond Dr from Winslow Gray Rd.

**SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES**

11:30 PM update:

The intersection remains CLOSED and is NOT passable. This is a large water main break and it is expected the intersection will be closed for repairs into the morning hours.

A number of residents have reported low pressure and/or a brownish color to their water.