BOURNE – Asphalt repair work will be performed on the Sagamore Bridge from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020 to 5 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 18, 2020. During this time, travel lanes on the Sagamore Bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction.
Work scheduled next Thursday on Sagamore Bridge
September 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Launches New Emergency Rental Assistance Program
- Annual Motorcycle Run K-9 Relief Fund Event Goes Virtual
- Falmouth Fund Distributes Grants to Local Nonprofits
- MassDOT Hosting Virtual Meeting for Exit Renumbering Project
- Chatham Selectmen to Hold COVID-19 Forum
- Cape Cod Children’s Place Continues Outreach Amid Pandemic
- Sunday Journal with Dr. David Edwards
- Sunday Journal with Casey Sherman on Tom Brady
- Household Hazardous Waste Collections Being Held on the Cape on Saturday
- Virus Bill Blocked in Senate as Prospects Dim for New Relief
- Baker to Sign Orders Extending Outdoor Dining Season and to Allow Arcades to Open
- Cape Cod Canal Sensors Tracking Environmental Data
- Chatham Officials: No New Virus Cases Reported Since Last Week