Work scheduled next Thursday on Sagamore Bridge

September 13, 2020


BOURNE – Asphalt repair work will be performed on the Sagamore Bridge from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020 to 5 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 18, 2020. During this time, travel lanes on the Sagamore Bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction.

