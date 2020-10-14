BOURNE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will perform work on the Bourne Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 15. During this time, travel will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction. Work schedule is weather permitting.
Work scheduled on Bourne Bridge on Thursday
October 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
