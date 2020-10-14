You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Work scheduled on Bourne Bridge on Thursday

Work scheduled on Bourne Bridge on Thursday

October 14, 2020


BOURNE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will perform work on the Bourne Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 15. During this time, travel will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction. Work schedule is weather permitting.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 