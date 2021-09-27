BOURNE – Inspection and maintenance work will be performed on the Sagamore Bridge on Tuesday September 28, 2021, from 9 AM to 2 PM. During this time, travel lanes heading onto Cape Cod will be reduced to a single lane. Both travel lanes heading off of Cape Cod will remain open for travel. No wide loads will be permitted to cross the bridge while lane restrictions are in place.
Work scheduled on Sagamore Bridge on Tuesday
September 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
