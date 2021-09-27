You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Work scheduled on Sagamore Bridge on Tuesday

September 27, 2021


BOURNE – Inspection and maintenance work will be performed on the Sagamore Bridge on Tuesday September 28, 2021, from 9 AM to 2 PM. During this time, travel lanes heading onto Cape Cod will be reduced to a single lane. Both travel lanes heading off of Cape Cod will remain open for travel. No wide loads will be permitted to cross the bridge while lane restrictions are in place.

