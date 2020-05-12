You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Work to be performed on Sagamore Bridge on Wednesday

Work to be performed on Sagamore Bridge on Wednesday

May 12, 2020


BOURNE – The Army Corps of Engineers reports that maintenance repair work will be performed on the Sagamore Bridge from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, May 13th. During this time, travel lanes on the Sagamore Bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction. The work Schedule is weather permitting

