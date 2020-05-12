BOURNE – The Army Corps of Engineers reports that maintenance repair work will be performed on the Sagamore Bridge from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, May 13th. During this time, travel lanes on the Sagamore Bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction. The work Schedule is weather permitting
Work to be performed on Sagamore Bridge on Wednesday
May 12, 2020
CapeCod.com NewsCenter
