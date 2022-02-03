DENNIS – Dennis firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Bass River Lane about 10 AM. A work truck was fully involved and spreading to a second vehicle and a garage when crews arrived. The fire was quickly brought under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Work truck fire damages 2nd vehicle, garage in Dennis
February 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
