Work truck fire damages 2nd vehicle, garage in Dennis

February 3, 2022

DENNIS – Dennis firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Bass River Lane about 10 AM. A work truck was fully involved and spreading to a second vehicle and a garage when crews arrived. The fire was quickly brought under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

