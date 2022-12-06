HYANNIS – Just after 10:30 AM Tuesday morning, a work van struck a utility pole knocking it down on Old Yarmouth Road near Yarmouth Road in Hyannis. The driver of the Ford Tranist van was evaluated at the scene. Both Eversource and Comcast were notified to repair their equipment. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Work van strikes utility pole in Hyannis
December 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
