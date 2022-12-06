You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Work van strikes utility pole in Hyannis

Work van strikes utility pole in Hyannis

December 6, 2022

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Just after 10:30 AM Tuesday morning, a work van struck a utility pole knocking it down on Old Yarmouth Road near Yarmouth Road in Hyannis. The driver of the Ford Tranist van was evaluated at the scene. Both Eversource and Comcast were notified to repair their equipment. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

