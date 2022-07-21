MASHPEE – A worker was injured after reportedly falling off a ladder in Mashpee. The call came in about 3:30 PM at the Pheasant Run Condos on Cape Drive. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. It was not immediately clear how far the victim fell. The incident is under investigation.
Worker injured in fall from ladder in Mashpee
July 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, has ‘Very Mild Symptoms’
- Biden Seeking $37B for Fighting Crime, Hiring More Police
- Cape Cod Gateway Airport Using COVID Relief for Expansion Projects
- Dennis Prepares for Town Meeting, Primary Election
- Whelan Endorsed for Barnstable County Sheriff by Falmouth Police Patrol
- Cape Cod Commission Seeking Input on Improving Roads for Barnstable
- Public Participation on Transit Plans Open for Feedback
- Dunes’ Edge in Provincetown Receives Grant for Camping Gear
- Nearly 200 Former Cape League Players Selected in 2022 MLB Draft
- CDC Endorses More Traditional Novavax COVID Shot for Adults
- Biden Visiting Somerset to Highlight Clean Energy
- State Officials Approve New Monomoy Regional Agreement
- State Representatives Support Economic Development for Cape Cod, Tax Relief