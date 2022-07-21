You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Worker injured in fall from ladder in Mashpee

Worker injured in fall from ladder in Mashpee

July 21, 2022

MASHPEE – A worker was injured after reportedly falling off a ladder in Mashpee. The call came in about 3:30 PM at the Pheasant Run Condos on Cape Drive. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. It was not immediately clear how far the victim fell. The incident is under investigation.

