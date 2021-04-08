You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Worker injured in fall from roof in Mashpee

Worker injured in fall from roof in Mashpee

April 8, 2021

MASHPEE – A man was injured in a fall from a roof in Mashpee shortly after noon Thursday. The victim reportedly fell more than 10 feet from the roof on Southwinds Circle. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not-life threatening. Further details were not immediately available.

