MASHPEE – A man was injured in a fall from a roof in Mashpee shortly after noon Thursday. The victim reportedly fell more than 10 feet from the roof on Southwinds Circle. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not-life threatening. Further details were not immediately available.
Worker injured in fall from roof in Mashpee
April 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Man Charged with Shooting Falmouth Officers Requests Bench Trial
- State Expands COVID Vaccine Preregistration System
- April Marks National Safe Digging Month
- Cape Cod 5 to Temporarily Close 3 Lobbies on Cape
- Free Ride is Over at Bass Hole Beach Parking Lot
- Yarmouth Police Pushes for Body Camera Adoption
- Veterans Invited to Special COVID Clinic
- Baker Gets Vaccine, Urges Continued COVID Safety Practices
- Over $2 Million in COVID-19 Relief Awarded to State Businesses
- Yarmouth and Dennis to Hold Community Cleanup Day
- Cape Cod Community College Commencement Goes Virtual for Second Year
- Cape Cod Foundation Hosts Virtual Housing Forum
- Baker Takes Steps to Reduce Prescription Drug Costs