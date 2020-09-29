ORLEANS -A worker was injured after reportedly falling from a scaffold in Orleans shortly before noon Tuesday. It was unclear how far the victim fell from the scaffold at a residence on Portanimicut Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Worker injured in fall from scaffolding in Orleans
September 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
