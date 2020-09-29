You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Worker injured in fall from scaffolding in Orleans

Worker injured in fall from scaffolding in Orleans

September 29, 2020

ORLEANS -A worker was injured after reportedly falling from a scaffold in Orleans shortly before noon Tuesday. It was unclear how far the victim fell from the scaffold at a residence on Portanimicut Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

