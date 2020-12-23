WELLFLEET – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 12 feet from scaffolding in Wellfleet around 11 AM Wednesday. The incident happened at a job site off Route 6 in South Wellfleet. The victim was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Worker injured in fall from scaffolding in Wellfleet
December 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
