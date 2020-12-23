You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Worker injured in fall from scaffolding in Wellfleet

Worker injured in fall from scaffolding in Wellfleet

December 23, 2020

WELLFLEET – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 12 feet from scaffolding in Wellfleet around 11 AM Wednesday. The incident happened at a job site off Route 6 in South Wellfleet. The victim was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

