Worker rescued after falling 20 feet below grade at Wareham water facility



WAREHAM – On Tuesday, January 11, at 7:19 a.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to the Wareham Water Pollution Control Facility for a construction worker that had fallen. Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 1 were further advised that the worker was injured, and located more than 20 feet below ground in a construction pit area. In addition, Tower 1 and Rescue 1 were dispatched for response. Those trucks were staffed by off-duty career and call firefighters.

Captain Bird initiated incident command, assessed the situation, and transferred overall command to Assistant Chief John Kelley. Captain Bird then became the operations officer, and with his crew began to prepare the injured man to be removed from the difficult location.

Assistant Chief Kelley directed Tower 1 into position and utilized it in the below grade rescue. The worker was secured on a Stokes basket, which was then fastened to the end Tower 1 with rescue rope. Cautiously, the injured man was brought to ground level where several WFD members assisted in getting him further care from Wareham EMS. The rescue was completed by 8:11 a.m., however firefighters remained on scene longer securing equipment and gathering information.

Assistant Chief John Kelley said, “This technical rescue is exactly what our department trains extensively for. I am very proud of the firefighters who operated so well in bitter cold temperatures to safely remove this person.”

A total of 21 WFD members were involved in the incident by either participating directly in the rescue or covering fire headquarters for any additional responses.

