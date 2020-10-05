HYANNIS – A worker was seriously injured in Hyannis Monday morning. Rescuers responded to a Southgate Drive location shortly before 10:30 AM. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but unable to respond due to weather so the victim was taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
Worker seriously injured in Hyannis
October 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
