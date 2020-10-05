You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Worker seriously injured in Hyannis

Worker seriously injured in Hyannis

October 5, 2020

HYANNIS – A worker was seriously injured in Hyannis Monday morning. Rescuers responded to a Southgate Drive location shortly before 10:30 AM. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but unable to respond due to weather so the victim was taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

