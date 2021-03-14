PROVINCETOWN – World Champion Boxer Marvin “Marvelous” Hagler has died in New Hampshire at age 66 according to a statement from his wife on social media. Hagler was the multi-time middleweight champion in the 1980s. He was well known in Provincetown where he trained at the Provincetown Inn and could be seem running from the Inn to the far east end and back a distance of about 6 miles. No cause of death was given.
World Champion Boxer Marvin “Marvelous” Hagler who trained in Provincetown dies at 66
March 13, 2021
PROVINCETOWN – World Champion Boxer Marvin “Marvelous” Hagler has died in New Hampshire at age 66 according to a statement from his wife on social media. Hagler was the multi-time middleweight champion in the 1980s. He was well known in Provincetown where he trained at the Provincetown Inn and could be seem running from the Inn to the far east end and back a distance of about 6 miles. No cause of death was given.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
