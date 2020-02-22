COTUIT – A vehicle reportedly traveling in the wrong lane triggered a multi-vehicle crash shortly before 6:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near the Mashpee town line. Miraculously no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The suspect vehicle fled the scene but was stopped a short time later and the driver taken into custosy reportedly for OUI and leaving the scene.
Wrong way driver allegedly triggers multi-vehicle crash in Cotuit
February 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
