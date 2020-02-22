Wrong way driver allegedly triggers multi-vehicle crash in Cotuit

COTUIT – A vehicle reportedly traveling in the wrong lane triggered a multi-vehicle crash shortly before 6:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near the Mashpee town line. Miraculously no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The suspect vehicle fled the scene but was stopped a short time later and the driver taken into custosy reportedly for OUI and leaving the scene.