WEST BARNSTABLE – State Police responded to numerous reports of a wrong-way driver shortly before 8 PM Wednesday evening. The driver was allegedly traveling west in the eastbound lanes between exits 5 and 6. It was later reported the vehicle was off the road near exit 5. Officials discovered a pickup truck had struck the guardrail. The driver may have had a medical condition and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by West Barnstable ambulance. Further details were not immediately available.
Wrong way driver crashes on Route 6 in West Barnstable
September 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- UPDATE: 1 Officer Indicted in Breonna Taylor Case; Not For Her Death
- Restaurants to be Allowed to Use Bar Areas for Food Service
- Whelan Endorsed by National Federation of Independent Business
- Thousands Expected to Honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court
- Senate GOP Plans Vote on Trump’s Court Pick Before Election
- Annual Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride Set to Roll on Sunday, Oct. 4
- Resilience Fund Helps Local Businesses, Organizations During Pandemic
- Seaside Le Mans to Provide $100,000 For Local Nonprofits
- Harwich Cultural Council Accepting Proposal Applications
- Orleans Cultural Council Seeking Funding Proposals
- Cape Sees Additional COVID-19 Death, One More Case
- Free Hot Meal Giveaway to Those in Need at Henry T. Wing School in Sandwich
- Provincetown Voters Approve Number of Articles on Town Meeting Warrant