Wrong way driver crashes on Route 6 in West Barnstable

September 23, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – State Police responded to numerous reports of a wrong-way driver shortly before 8 PM Wednesday evening. The driver was allegedly traveling west in the eastbound lanes between exits 5 and 6. It was later reported the vehicle was off the road near exit 5. Officials discovered a pickup truck had struck the guardrail. The driver may have had a medical condition and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by West Barnstable ambulance. Further details were not immediately available.

