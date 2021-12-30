Wrong way driver suspected of triggering head-on crash on Route 25 in Wareham





WAREHAM – A wrong way driver may have triggered a head-on crash on Route 25 in Wareham Thursday morning.

Wareham Fire reports that on Thursday shortly after 7:00 AM, Engine 1 and Rescue 1 responded to Route 25 east, for a motor vehicle accident.

At the scene, firefighters encountered two vehicles with heavy damage and both requiring extrication. The crew of Engine 1 handled one car, while the crew of Rescue 1 went to the second vehicle. Within a few minutes both operators were removed and placed into the care of Wareham EMS.

Incident commander for the accident was Captain Chip Deblois.

Wareham firefighters involved in the extrications were:

Engine 1: Captain Deblois, Firefighters Dana Lofgren, Chis McIntosh, and Evan Moretti.

Rescue 1: Captains Mark Rogers, Jim Brandolini, Chris Smith, and recruit call firefighter Savannah Kelley.

While those trucks were tied up on the highway, Engine 5 staffed with off-duty full-time and on-call personnel responded to a medical emergency in town.

Photos by Wareham Fire/CWN