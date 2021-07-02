You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wrong way driver triggers head-on crash on Route 28 in Bourne

Wrong way driver triggers head-on crash on Route 28 in Bourne

July 2, 2021

BOURNE – An alleged wrong way driver reportedly caused a head-on crash in Bourne sometime after 2 PM Friday. The crash happened on MarArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at Waterhouse Road. One person was transported to a hospital but luckily no serious injuries were reported. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.

