BOURNE – An alleged wrong way driver reportedly caused a head-on crash in Bourne sometime after 2 PM Friday. The crash happened on MarArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at Waterhouse Road. One person was transported to a hospital but luckily no serious injuries were reported. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Wrong way driver triggers head-on crash on Route 28 in Bourne
July 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
