YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire and Division of Marine Resource personnel were called to a report of a barge taking on water near the mouth of the Bass River sometime after 3 PM. Two people were on board the vessel. Pumps were being used to dewater the barge. No injuries were reported.
Yarmouth Fire and DNR respond to barge taking on water
December 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
