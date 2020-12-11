You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Fire and DNR respond to barge taking on water

December 11, 2020

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire and Division of Marine Resource personnel were called to a report of a barge taking on water near the mouth of the Bass River sometime after 3 PM. Two people were on board the vessel. Pumps were being used to dewater the barge. No injuries were reported.

