Yarmouth Fire announces promotions

February 4, 2022

Yarmouth Fire/CWN

YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, Yarmouth Fire Department appeared before the Board of Selectmen, Town Administrator, Assistant Administrator, Family, Friends, Coworkers and Citizens for a Badge Pinning Ceremony recognizing three promotions and two new employees.
Lt. Scott Smith was promoted to Captain
Lt. Matthew Bearse was promoted to Lt. Inspector
FF Adam Riker was promoted to Lt.
FF Cody Neal and Fire Alarm Operator Lindsey Conlon was introduced as new members of YFD.

