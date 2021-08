YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate at least one person from a crash that left one vehicle on its side. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 PM at the intersection of Station and Regional Avenues. Once freed, the victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN