Yarmouth Fire responds to small basement fire

May 11, 2025

YARMOUTH – Fire crews were called to a reported structure fire on Widgeon Lane shortly before 1:30 PM Sunday. On arrival a small fire was discovered and extinguished in the basement of the home. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

