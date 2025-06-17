You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters douse car fire

June 17, 2025



YARMOUTH – Shortly after 7 AM Tuesday Yarmouth firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at 22 Melissa Drive. The Honda Civic Coupe was in a parking spot on the property near a fence away from the residence. There were no injuries.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

