YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a reported dryer fire at 7 Circuit Road sometime after 5 PM. Smoke was wafting out the front door when crews arrived. A hose line was stretched and the fire was extinguished. The dryer was removed from the residence. No injuries were reported.
Yarmouth firefighters douse dryer fire
November 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
