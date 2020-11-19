You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters douse dryer fire

Yarmouth firefighters douse dryer fire

November 19, 2020

YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a reported dryer fire at 7 Circuit Road sometime after 5 PM. Smoke was wafting out the front door when crews arrived. A hose line was stretched and the fire was extinguished. The dryer was removed from the residence. No injuries were reported.

