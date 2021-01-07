You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters douse pickup truck fire

Yarmouth firefighters douse pickup truck fire

January 7, 2021



YARMOUTH – At about 10:20 AM Thursday morning, Yarmouth firefighters responded to a well involved pick up truck fire at 119 Wendward Way in West Yarmouth. The Yarmouth Police received several calls from residents hearing explosions coming from the vehicle. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

