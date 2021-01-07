YARMOUTH – At about 10:20 AM Thursday morning, Yarmouth firefighters responded to a well involved pick up truck fire at 119 Wendward Way in West Yarmouth. The Yarmouth Police received several calls from residents hearing explosions coming from the vehicle. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Yarmouth firefighters douse pickup truck fire
January 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Schumer Urges Cabinet to Oust Trump
- Biden Win Confirmed after Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol
- Money Available for COVID-Impacted Lower and Outer Cape Businesses
- Nantucket’s Sconset Beach Named a Top 25 Island Beach Worldwide
- Barnstable Municipal Airport Rebrands to Cape Cod Gateway Airport
- New Slow Zone to Protect Right Whales Off Martha’s Vineyard
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Offering Assistance with Health Insurance Enrollment
- Meeting Scheduled for Falmouth Complete Streets Project
- Governor Baker Denounces Violence in Washington
- The Latest: RNC Says Violence at Capitol is Not ‘Patriotism’
- Warnock, Ossoff Win in Georgia, Handing Dems Senate Control
- Biden Denounces Protesters’ Violence at Capitol
- Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol, Clash with Police