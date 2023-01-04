YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Yarmouth disposal area off Forest Road around noon. A rolloff dumpster had caught fire. Crews had to pull the trash out of the dumpster to completely extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.
Yarmouth firefighters douse rolloff dumpter fire at transfer station
January 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
