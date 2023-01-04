You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters douse rolloff dumpter fire at transfer station

January 4, 2023



YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Yarmouth disposal area off Forest Road around noon. A rolloff dumpster had caught fire. Crews had to pull the trash out of the dumpster to completely extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

